Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,070.88

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $31,070.88 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,058.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00331781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00559977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00431376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,762,810 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.