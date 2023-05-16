Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,350 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Vertiv by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 2,971.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1,955.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.