Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 897480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Several analysts have commented on VSCO shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,977,000 after buying an additional 142,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after buying an additional 609,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

