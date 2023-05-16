Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.61

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 3782203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,197,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,344,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,197,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,344,269.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 720,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,069. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,926 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 452,837 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 330,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 195,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

