Vipshop (VIPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Stories

