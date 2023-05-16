Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 282,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 587,165 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $23.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $871,256.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $871,256.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.