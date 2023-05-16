Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $191,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,721,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,371,746,000 after purchasing an additional 417,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.