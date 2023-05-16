VRES Price Tops $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. VRES has a total market cap of $65.00 million and approximately $14.38 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025707 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018451 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,079.06 or 1.00018337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02600785 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $639.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.