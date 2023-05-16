Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $88.42 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00011827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025557 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,186.76 or 1.00004089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.17800386 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,756,218.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

