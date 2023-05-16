Walken (WLKN) Trading 8% Lower This Week

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and $2.11 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Walken has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,222 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

