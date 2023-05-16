Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 7.4%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. 99,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 611,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Trading Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wallbox Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Wallbox by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth $1,826,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.