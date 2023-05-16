WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $186.75 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $186.75 million and $1.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,982,948,203 coins and its circulating supply is 3,304,808,834 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,982,502,957.542424 with 3,304,526,655.643332 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0563371 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,875,197.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

