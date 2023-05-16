Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 5/8/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $28.00.
  • 5/5/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 500.com Limited.
  • 5/5/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $39.00.
  • 5/5/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $37.00.
  • 5/5/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $32.00.
  • 5/5/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $54.00 to $52.00.
  • 4/19/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/13/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/5/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/4/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/28/2023 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 1,667,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $62,169,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,153,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,071,000 after buying an additional 83,702 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,291,000 after buying an additional 63,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

