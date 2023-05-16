Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $28.00.

5/5/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 500.com Limited.

5/5/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $39.00.

5/5/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $37.00.

5/5/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $32.00.

5/5/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $54.00 to $52.00.

4/19/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 1,667,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $62,169,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,153,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,071,000 after buying an additional 83,702 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,291,000 after buying an additional 63,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

