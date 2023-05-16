Weitz Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.56. 371,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,462. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.66 and its 200-day moving average is $199.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.