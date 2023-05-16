Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $63.89 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.6% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $63,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.15. 840,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,890. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $224.32 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.