Weitz Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,368. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

