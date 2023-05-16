Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.1% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $520.84. The stock had a trading volume of 252,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $557.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

