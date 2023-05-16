Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 299.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 152,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 114,366 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EOD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. 43,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

