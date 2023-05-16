Wells Fargo & Company Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $10.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -716.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

See Also

