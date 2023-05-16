Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Trimmed by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. 4,900,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,517,189. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

