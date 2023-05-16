WEMIX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $213.95 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $213.95 million and $5.41 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 964,814,879 coins and its circulating supply is 250,932,570 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 964,786,078.7422305 with 250,904,070.22473654 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.87776712 USD and is up 7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $8,968,915.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.