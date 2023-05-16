Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $138.19. 291,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,735. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

