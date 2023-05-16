Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up to $30.76

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.76, but opened at $32.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 1,824,822 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

