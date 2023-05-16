Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

EMD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 83,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,310. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,992,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 617,742 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 927.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 272,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 246,238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

