Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) EVP Allen J. Miles III Acquires 2,494 Shares

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) EVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $14,939.06. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,426.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of WNEB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 43,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,365. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
