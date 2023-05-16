Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) EVP Allen J. Miles III Acquires 2,494 Shares

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) EVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $14,939.06. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,426.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 43,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,365. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

