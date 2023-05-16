William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 55,753 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $60,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.57. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

