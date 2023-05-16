William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,698 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Entegris worth $104,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Entegris by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Entegris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Entegris by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 206,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 87,714 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,094,410 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,581.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

