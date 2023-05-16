William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,835 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Ulta Beauty worth $57,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,182.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.75.

ULTA stock opened at $515.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.