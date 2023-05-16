WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 224.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698,753 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.18% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $110,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 990,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,940,000 after acquiring an additional 814,217 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,979.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 378,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance
Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.