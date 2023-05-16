WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 224.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698,753 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.18% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $110,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 990,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,940,000 after acquiring an additional 814,217 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,979.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 378,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 12,950 shares of company stock worth $624,868. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

