WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 207,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 478,909 shares.The stock last traded at $27.43 and had previously closed at $27.55.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSOE. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 155.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 288,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 88,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

