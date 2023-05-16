Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $3.81

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.66. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 12,081 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.32.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 19.83%.
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
