Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $3.81

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.66. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 12,081 shares trading hands.

Yalla Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 19.83%.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

Yalla Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yalla Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

