Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $181.80. The stock had a trading volume of 400,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average of $161.11. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

