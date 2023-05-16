ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 5,715,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,077,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,990,000 after buying an additional 91,680 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 147,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $5,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,876,000 after buying an additional 115,095 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,723,000 after buying an additional 266,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

