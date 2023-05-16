Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Head to Head Review

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hyperfine and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zynex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $3.97, indicating a potential upside of 183.33%. Zynex has a consensus target price of $19.63, indicating a potential upside of 104.21%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Zynex.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hyperfine and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $6.81 million 14.60 -$73.16 million ($1.05) -1.33 Zynex $169.25 million 2.08 $17.05 million $0.45 21.36

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,073.73% -50.83% -46.98% Zynex 10.19% 26.02% 14.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynex beats Hyperfine on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

