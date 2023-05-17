112,098 Shares in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 112,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF accounts for 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 559.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 17,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,557. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

