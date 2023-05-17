1,206 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $255.24. 201,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.11. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

