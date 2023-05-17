13,361 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,436,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 6.1% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 459,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 126,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $63.50. 2,413,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,668,831. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

