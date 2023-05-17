18,360 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,735,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

