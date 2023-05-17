1,909,540 Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,909,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,713,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Abcam at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 73.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 383,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 162,719 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abcam stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

