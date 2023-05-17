20,478 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.52. 323,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

