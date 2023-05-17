2,130 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Biogen Stock Down 1.3 %

BIIB stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,237. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

