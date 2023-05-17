2,400 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,370. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.