24,205 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after buying an additional 1,683,011 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,701,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,618,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 922,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 694,859 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 135,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,868. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

