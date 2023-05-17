2,581 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,581 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

