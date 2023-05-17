2,800 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,388. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -103.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Bank of America decreased their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

