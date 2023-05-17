28,142 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. 172,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,974. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

