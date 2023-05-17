353,316 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 353,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $360,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,495 shares in the company, valued at $956,546.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Trading Down 3.1 %

ROAD opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

