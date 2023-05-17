3,615 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,834,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

