3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 17,266 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

3D Printing ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Institutional Trading of 3D Printing ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About 3D Printing ETF

