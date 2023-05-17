445,300 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 445,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,242,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.74. 2,259,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,421. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.